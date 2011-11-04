SHANGHAI Nov 4 Banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in China's eastern city of Wenzhou rose for the first time in 10 years in September, as a credit crunch hit small businesses in the entrepreneurial hub, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

The NPL ratio of financial institutions in Wenzhou rose 0.18 percentage point to 0.55 percent in September from August, the first rise in 10 years, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. The ratio is now up 0.11 percentage point since the beginning of this year, it said.

"Related authorities have ordered (banks) to lift their tolerance level for NPL for small-sized firms, therefore, the NPL ratio will be highly likely to keep rising over next few months," it quoted a source as saying. The source said that the NPL at local financial institutions reached about 1.1 billion yuan ($173 million) in September.

Wenzhou, the capital of coastal Zhejiang province, was recently hit by a debt crisis, in which at least 80 business people were reported to have disappeared, committed suicide or declared bankruptcy.

Authorities estimate the fleeing company bosses owe more than 10 billion yuan in total debt to individual creditors pooled from the informal lending market.

Zhejiang Zhongan Guarantee Group has become the main sponsor for an emergency fund that is expected to reach about 5 billion yuan, with the local government and branches of several banks also taking part to help cash-stricken businesses, a newspaper reported earlier this week.

