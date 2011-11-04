SHANGHAI Nov 4 Banks' non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio in China's eastern city of Wenzhou rose for the first time
in 10 years in September, as a credit crunch hit small
businesses in the entrepreneurial hub, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Friday.
The NPL ratio of financial institutions in Wenzhou rose 0.18
percentage point to 0.55 percent in September from August, the
first rise in 10 years, the paper said, citing unidentified
sources. The ratio is now up 0.11 percentage point since the
beginning of this year, it said.
"Related authorities have ordered (banks) to lift their
tolerance level for NPL for small-sized firms, therefore, the
NPL ratio will be highly likely to keep rising over next few
months," it quoted a source as saying. The source said that the
NPL at local financial institutions reached about 1.1 billion
yuan ($173 million) in September.
Wenzhou, the capital of coastal Zhejiang province, was
recently hit by a debt crisis, in which at least 80 business
people were reported to have disappeared, committed suicide or
declared bankruptcy.
Authorities estimate the fleeing company bosses owe more
than 10 billion yuan in total debt to individual creditors
pooled from the informal lending market.
Zhejiang Zhongan Guarantee Group has become the main sponsor
for an emergency fund that is expected to reach about 5 billion
yuan, with the local government and branches of several banks
also taking part to help cash-stricken businesses, a newspaper
reported earlier this week.
($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ken
Wills)