* China in market for 200,000 T of Australian wheat
* May also buy U.S. cargoes after decline in prices
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY Jan 21 Chinese wheat importers
are seeking cargoes for April shipment, trade sources said, as
the world's top consumer aims to take advantage of global prices
trading around three-and-half-year lows.
China's move to import wheat coincides with a rush among the
world's top buyers to grab supplies of the grain after benchmark
Chicago prices fell almost 7 percent this month, adding to
last year's 22 percent decline.
"We are getting enquiries from Chinese buyers," said a
manager at an international trading company in Singapore. "They
are looking at U.S. as well as Australian wheat."
China has been actively importing wheat since mid-2013 after
its crop suffered extensive damage due to unfavourable weather.
The country is likely to emerge as the world's biggest wheat
buyer in the year to June, 2014, with imports expected to
surpass 9 million tonnes.
One trader in Sydney said Chinese buyers are seeking 200,000
tonnes of Australian standard wheat for delivery in April and
May but no deal has been signed.
Australian wheat prices, which are trading at a premium to
the global market, could get a further boost if China makes
large purchases, traders said.
Australian prime wheat for March delivery on the east coast
is being offered at $70 a tonne premium to Chicago prices as a
blistering heat wave threatens grain production.
Typically, Australian wheat attracts a premium of around $20
a tonne and sometimes even trades at a discount to global
prices.
A heat wave has hit Australia's south and southeast, with
soaring temperatures causing worry. The weather will not hurt
the 2013/14 crop as it has been harvested but it could reduce
soil moisture for next year's crop which will be planted in
April and May.
U.S. wheat hovered around its lowest since July, 2010 as
ample global supplies continued to weigh, although fresh demand
from top importers, including China, is putting a floor under
the market.
The pullback in prices has stirred fresh demand, with top
importer Egypt making two tender purchases in the past 10 days
that brought sales for French and U.S. wheat.
Egypt's main government wheat buyer GASC booked 60,000
tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat as part of a 295,000 tonne
purchase last week.
Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to
buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for April
shipment while Iraq's state grain board is in the market to
purchase at least 50,000 tonnes of hard wheat.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in
SYDNEY; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)