BEIJING, March 30 China keeps up with importing
wheat from its central Asian neighbor Kazakhstan, as part of its
One Belt One Road Initiative.
* A third batch of Kazakh wheat has arrived at the port of
Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, a major joint along OBOR,
according to a statement on the website of the department of
commerce of Shaanxi province.
* The recent imports bring the total of Kazakh wheat through
Xi'an port at 5800 tonnes so far, which were bought separately
by China's agricultural conglomerate COFCO and Aiju Oil and
Grain Industry Group based in Xi'an.
* China's wheat imports are expected to rise in the year to
June 2017 as bed weather lowered production and quality of the
domestic crop, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason)