BEIJING, March 30 China keeps up with importing wheat from its central Asian neighbor Kazakhstan, as part of its One Belt One Road Initiative.

* A third batch of Kazakh wheat has arrived at the port of Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, a major joint along OBOR, according to a statement on the website of the department of commerce of Shaanxi province.

* The recent imports bring the total of Kazakh wheat through Xi'an port at 5800 tonnes so far, which were bought separately by China's agricultural conglomerate COFCO and Aiju Oil and Grain Industry Group based in Xi'an.

* China's wheat imports are expected to rise in the year to June 2017 as bed weather lowered production and quality of the domestic crop, according to analysts.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason)