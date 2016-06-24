* China lags 2015 offshore wind power capacity target
* Only 1 GW offshore capacity installed, vs target of 5 GW
* Govt official: 2020 target not mandatory, will not raise
tariffs
By Kathy Chen
BEIJING, June 24 China is lagging far behind its
target to boost the country's offshore wind power capacity due
to technical problems and high costs, which in the absence of
more state subsidies could dent its plans to install 10
gigawatts (GW) by 2020, developers said.
China is the world's top generator of electricity from wind
turbines, with 145 GW of installed capacity, but most of this is
onshore. The push to expand offshore has been driven by the fact
that many of its major economic hubs are near the coast.
The country's first offshore project, the 102-megawatts (MW)
Donghai Bridge Wind farm, was built eight years ago in Shanghai.
Development has, however, slowed since then with a total
capacity of only 1 GW being installed by 2015, versus a target
of 5 GW, according to the Global Wind Energy Council.
"We hold a conservative view on the 2020 target," given
losses from the target miss, but are positive that China will
step up investment, said Wang Wen, spokeswoman of China's second
largest offshore wind turbine producer, Sinovel.
"It is a global trend to go offshore, but it needs financial
support to tackle technical hurdles," she added. "The cost to
build an offshore project is twice that of the onshore plant."
Installing large turbines offshore is challenging, with most
countries struggling in initial phases. However, nations like
Denmark, Britain or Germany already have much more installed.
Chinese officials agree that costs have been a major
deterrent, but believe the country needs to master the
technology first instead of rushing to expand.
"We don't need a massive expansion, given the high risk
level and time we need to gain experience and improve the
technology," Shi Lisha, deputy director of the renewable energy
division under the National Environment Administration, said
this week. Also, the 2020 target is not mandatory, he added.
To make investment into offshore wind more attractive,
developers have called for higher subsidies, or so-called
feed-in tariffs, but Shi poured cold water over such hopes,
saying the current tariff of 0.85 yuan ($0.1287) per
kilowatt-hour would likely remain for the next five years.
Given the difficulties, it is unclear how much offshore
capacity will be installed.
Still, there is some development. China Three Gorges
Corporation, the operator running the world's largest hydropower
plant, plans to build a factory to test turbines at 5 MW or more
for the Fujian coastal province, China's third largest offshore
wind province after Jiangsu and Hebei.
($1 = 6.6023 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kathy Chen; Editing by Henning Gloystein and
Himani Sarkar)