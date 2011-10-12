BEIJING Oct 12 China will raise the threshold for windfall tax on domestic oil and gas production, a top Chinese oil executive said on Wednesday.

"The threshold for windfall tax will be raised...the government has such plans," Wang Tianpu, President of Sinopec Corp , told Reuters.

But Wang added there was no timeline for such a change yet.

Wang's comments come shortly after the government extended nationwide a resource tax on oil and gas. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)