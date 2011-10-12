UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
BEIJING Oct 12 China will raise the threshold for windfall tax on domestic oil and gas production, a top Chinese oil executive said on Wednesday, a move much anticipated by the industry to balance off a higher resource tax China has recently started.
"The threshold for windfall tax will be raised...the government has such plans," Wang Tianpu, President of Sinopec Corp , told Reuters.
But Wang added there was no timeline yet for such a change.
Wang's comments come shortly after the government extended nationwide a resource tax on oil and gas effective from Nov 1.
The new resource tax, at 5 to 10 percent based on sales revenue instead of the previous quantity-based mechanism, is set to cut into revenues of leading energy companies such as Sinopec Corp, PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd .
But oil companies have expected the government would also raise the starting point for windfall tax for oil and gas produced domestically, from the previous $40 a barrel, to effectively ease their tax burdens.
