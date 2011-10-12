(Adds previous threshold of windfall tax; resource tax background)

BEIJING Oct 12 China will raise the threshold for windfall tax on domestic oil and gas production, a top Chinese oil executive said on Wednesday, a move much anticipated by the industry to balance off a higher resource tax China has recently started.

"The threshold for windfall tax will be raised...the government has such plans," Wang Tianpu, President of Sinopec Corp , told Reuters.

But Wang added there was no timeline yet for such a change.

Wang's comments come shortly after the government extended nationwide a resource tax on oil and gas effective from Nov 1.

The new resource tax, at 5 to 10 percent based on sales revenue instead of the previous quantity-based mechanism, is set to cut into revenues of leading energy companies such as Sinopec Corp, PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd .

But oil companies have expected the government would also raise the starting point for windfall tax for oil and gas produced domestically, from the previous $40 a barrel, to effectively ease their tax burdens.

