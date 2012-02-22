PARIS Feb 22 A red wine produced in China
and backed by the makers of Moet & Chandon champagne may be
tickling Chinese consumers' tastebuds in four to five years'
time.
The so-called "Shangri-La" wine, a joint venture between
French wine and spirits group Moet Hennessy and
China's VATS group, will be grown at an altitude of 2,400 metres
in the mountains of China's southwestern Yunnan province.
It is the latest bid by Moet Hennessy to tap Chinese demand,
following last year's announcement of a joint venture with a
local agricultural company to make "high-end" sparkling wine.
Moet Hennessy parent LVMH also acquired Chinese spirits
brand Wenjun in 2007 as part of its push into the market.
"We will be able to offer Chinese consumers a premium
quality red wine within four to five years," Moet Hennessy Chief
Executive Christophe Navarre said.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)