HONG KONG, Sept 3 China oil construction company
Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd said its controlling
shareholder Hua Bangsong "is assisting relevant authorities" in
China who are conducting an investigation after sharp falls in
Wison's share price.
Wison, which counts PetroChina among
its major customers, did not elaborate on the investigation. It
said it issued the statement after Chinese media reports about
its business relationships with PetroChina.
Hua was not immediately available for comment.
Beijing said on Sunday it was investigating the head of its
state assets regulator, a former chairman of PetroChina, for
"serious discipline violations" in what appears to be a
deepening crackdown on corruption and a push for reform.