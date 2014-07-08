DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
BEIJING, July 8 The World Bank expects China's economy to grow 7.6 percent this year before cooling a shade to 7.5 percent next year, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim told reporters on Tuesday.
Kim, who is visiting China, made the above remarks at a media conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
