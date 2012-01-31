* US, EU, Mexico challenged Chinese export curbs at WTO
* China failed to show it used export quotas for environment
* China may exploit environment loophole for export quotas
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Jan 31 A World Trade Organisation
ruling against China's restrictions on raw material exports
could force changes to some of its rare earth policies but is
unlikely to yield the boost in exports of the metals that
consumers want to see.
A WTO panel decided on Monday that China had violated global
trading rules by curbing exports of raw materials like bauxite,
coke, magnesium, manganese and zinc, which inflated prices and
gave domestic Chinese firms an unfair competitive advantage.
Rare earth metals were not part of Monday's ruling, but
users of the crucial group of 17 elements used in the renewable
and high-tech sectors hope China will also scrap export limits
on these commodities, leading to higher volume and lower prices.
They are likely to be disappointed.
"It is still too early to say what the impact will be but I
can't see it having a big impact on prices -- the main issue
will still be supply and demand," said Vivian Pang, an analyst
with the Asian Metal consultancy in Beijing.
The reason, say analysts, is that even if China removes
export quotas, it is unlikely to lift its production limits,
which are meant to limit environmental damage from rare earths
mining and keep prices -- and profits -- high.
Moreover, Monday's ruling left open a loophole for export
quotas if they were imposed for environmental reasons. China's
environmental defence failed but it could further its case by
beefing up a claim to be acting in the environmental interest.
China, which produces about 95 percent of global rare earth
supplies, capped production at 93,800 tonnes in 2011, up only 5
percent compared with the year before despite soaring demand.
It began a nationwide inspection at the end of August to
stop rare earth miners from breaking the cap.
While the ruling could be a setback for China in its efforts
to clean up and cash in on its rare earth reserves, its overall
strategy need not change, said Tu Xinquan, associate director of
the China Institute of WTO Studies.
"There are other ways it can meet its objectives," he said,
referring to the output limits.
CHALLENGES ON RARE EARTH EXPORTS
A number of U.S. lawmakers urged the United States to use
the WTO decision to launch a new case to force China to lift its
rare earth export restrictions.
Some producers said they were optimistic the action would
change Chinese policy.
"The decision of the appellate body is a huge victory for
the United States," said Michael Silver, chief executive of
American Elements, a U.S.-based rare earth processor.
"It confirms the existence of the two-tiered price structure
that has caused so much concern."
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said the decision would
force China to drop export restrictions for the materials
mentioned in the case and for rare earths.
The United States, European Union and Mexico all launched
WTO legal cases in 2009, challenging China's right to restrict
raw material exports and force prices to rise.
China's control over supplies means that it is in a strong
position to disregard WTO rulings, but industry figures say it
is unlikely to do so. "The question is whether China will
actually stop or at least reduce export taxes," said Silver. "I
expect they will, so they remain WTO members in good standing."
China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday it "deeply
regrets" the ruling but would comply.
The WTO appeal ruling will be formally adopted on Feb. 20
and then China will have a "reasonable period" to comply, which
normally means 15 months. If the complainants are still not
happy after that, they could ask the WTO to let them retaliate.
NO ENVIRONMENTAL GROUNDS
WTO provisions allow a country to limit trade on health and
environmental grounds but, for the exports involved in Monday's
ruling, China was "unable to demonstrate" that its curbs helped
conserve resources, cut pollution or improve public health.
Beijing has said that unregulated rare earth exploitation
had caused untold damage in big producing regions like Inner
Mongolia. It has also said it should not have to bear so much of
the global output burden, especially as domestic demand grows.
China is likely to continue to play up the environmental
impact of extracting rare earths, but to combat a WTO challenge
it would have to show its policies are applied equally to
foreign and domestic firms.
That helps explain China's attention to the domestic output
cap, which is not subject to global trade rules.
China successfully used a similar strategy in 2004 when
imposing quotas on coking coal exports. Despite the threat of
WTO action, exports have dwindled from 10 million tonnes a
decade ago to 3.6 million tonnes last year, and it is now a huge
net importer.
In the last few years, China has banned dozens of unlicensed
rare earth miners and raised entry thresholds. It has also
imposed strict export limits and cracked down on smuggling.
It issued export quotas amounting to 30,184 tonnes in 2011,
and said the figure for 2012 would remain unchanged in order to
"guarantee international demand". Exporters used just 56 percent
of their allocations last year.
China has rejected claims that domestic firms have gained an
unfair advantage, saying nationwide output caps -- which are
compliant with WTO rules -- have also raised domestic prices and
forced local users to scale back operations.
The question for the WTO is whether or not Chinese firms
gain an unfair advantage from their government's policies, but
even if China is forced to make changes, there is nothing
foreign buyers can do to stop Chinese producers from selling to
domestic consumers at a cheaper price, said Tu.
"I don't know if domestic firms get cheaper supplies but if
it is just enterprises setting prices, rather than the
government, there is nothing anyone can say about it."
