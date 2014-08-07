BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
GENEVA Aug 7 China has lost its appeal at the World Trade Organization in a case brought by the United States, the European Union and Japan to challenge China's restrictions on rare earths exports, according to a WTO Appellate Body ruling published on Thursday.
"...China has not demonstrated that the export quotas that China applies to various forms of rare earths, tungsten and molybdenum by virtue of the series of measures at issue are justified...," the document's conclusion said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC prices public offering of American Depositary Shares
March 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.