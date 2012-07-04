SHANGHAI, July 4 China's Wuhan Iron & Steel
Group, the country's fourth-largest steel producer, denied a
media report that said the company had abandoned plans to build
a $5 billion steel plant in Brazil due to logistics and coking
coal supply issues.
The proposed 5 million-tonnes per year plant, which could be
China's largest investment in Brazil and its biggest steel plant
build overseas, is a joint venture between the Chinese steel
mill and Brazil's EBX Group.
"There was no withdrawal and the two parties are still
working on the project," the company spokesman said.
He did not disclose at which stage the project was now.
The 21st Century Business Herald cited two sources saying
Wuhan Steel dropped out the plan after a series of feasibility
studies found the project was too risky due to issues including
logistics, transport and coking coal supplies.
"Wuhan Steel's unit in Brazil hasn't received any notice to
call off the feasibility study, and the two parties are moving
ahead according to the plan," the company said in its official
microblog Weibo, China's twitter.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)