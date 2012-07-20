SHANGHAI, July 20 China's Wuhan Iron & Steel Group has nearly halved its profit target for this year, a newspaper reported on Friday, providing further evidence that the world's largest steel industry is unlikely to see a significant pick up in demand later this year.

With little prospect of a recovery in steel demand as the world's second-biggest economy cools, China steel futures hit contract lows this week, while spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have also sagged to their weakest since November.

The company, group parent of Wuhan Iron & Steel, is slashing its profit target to 1.6 billion yuan ($251.04 million) from 3 billion yuan for this year, after making 3.5 billion yuan of profit last year, the 21st Century Business Herald said, citing president Deng Qilin.

Wuhan Steel Group, China's fourth-largest steel producer, earned 98.9 billion yuan of revenue in the first half, the paper added.

A number of Chinese steel mills have fallen into the red in the first half or seen net profit more than halved due to tepid demand and sharp decline in prices.

State-owned Hebei Steel said its fist-half profit fell 60-90 percent from a year ago, while Angang Steel Co Ltd estimated a net loss of around 2 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)