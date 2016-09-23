* Guangdong boss Hu Chunhua ordered Wukan crackdown -sources
* Hu a candidate for 7-person Politburo Standing Committee
* Party Congress next year could replace most PSC members
* Sources say Hu's prospects influenced by suppressing
protests
* Villagers protested for more than 80 days until crackdown
By James Pomfret and Benjamin Kang Lim
WUKAN, China/BEIJING, Sept 23 This month's
crackdown on protests in China's Wukan village was ordered by
the provincial leader under pressure to prove his mettle ahead
of a pivotal Communist Party congress next year where he could
reach the top table of power in China, sources close to the
leadership say.
Guangdong party boss Hu Chunhua, at 53 one of the two
youngest members of the party's 25-member Politburo, is a
candidate for the seven-person Politburo Standing Committee, the
apex of Chinese political power, according to analysts and
several sources with ties to the central leadership.
The pacification of Wukan, where villagers had marched for
over 80 days since mid-June in protest at the jailing of
democratically elected village chief Lin Zuluan, was crucial to
Hu's chances, the sources said.
"It's a test of Hu Chunhua's ability," one of the sources
with central leadership ties told Reuters.
The source added that the leadership's view of Hu's handling
of the Wukan situation would be an important factor in
determining whether he makes it onto the Standing Committee.
Hu couldn't be reached for comment, and there was no reply
to requests for comment from China's State Council, or cabinet,
nor from Guangdong's Public Security Bureau and the Lufeng
government, which has direct jurisdiction over Wukan.
The fishing village came to prominence in 2011, when it rose
up against land grabs by local officials and wrested concessions
including a free vote to elect Lin and other village leaders
from Hu's predecessor as Guangdong boss, Wang Yang, now a vice
premier in Beijing.
The protestors this time were beaten back by rubber bullets
and tear gas, and by hundreds of police in riot gear, who made
scores of arrests and barred Hong Kong and foreign journalists
from the area.
A source close to senior officials in Guangdong said Hu
opted to take a harder line on Wukan to minimise risks to his
prospects and any perception of weakness from a repeat of the
climb-down in 2011.
He took that option after leaders in Beijing made clear they
wanted it suppressed, said a second source with central
leadership ties.
"The central leadership held a meeting (recently) and
decided that Wukan should be dealt with appropriately," the
source said, adding that Hu was facing a delicate situation.
The possibility that the Wukan protests could spread to
other villages or mushroom into a nationwide pro-democracy
movement is particularly unwelcome in Beijing ahead of the party
congress next autumn, when precedent suggests a sweeping
reshuffle could replace five of the seven PSC leaders.
"There can be no noise pollution," a senior Chinese official
in Beijing told Reuters. "Threats to stability must be nipped in
the bud."
The crackdown received extensive coverage in Hong Kong, just
200 kilometres (125 miles) to the southwest, which held massive
street protests in late 2014 demanding full democracy and this
month angered Beijing by electing several independence advocates
to its legislature.
MEDIA BLACKOUT
For now at least, Wukan appears defeated.
"We have no weapons; how could we fight back? People aren't
going to stand up anymore. We're finished," said a villager who
brought drinks and snacks to three Reuters journalists as they
hid out while police were searching for journalists in the
village.
After journalists' departure following police pressure,
there has been scant information coming out of Wukan;
communications have been largely severed, social media posts
censored, and mobile phone calls blocked or scrambled.
Four villagers told Reuters that authorities had offered a
20,000 yuan ($3,000) reward for tip-offs leading to the capture
of journalists.
"Anyone who helps a journalist will be arrested," one local
with a shoulder wound from a rubber bullet told Reuters last
week in a village house. "I'm afraid of them catching me; they
may beat me to death. There are informers everywhere."
"The presence of reporters in Wukan is not conducive to our
work," the senior Chinese official in Beijing told Reuters.
($1 = 6.6715 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim and James Pomfret; Editing by
Will Waterman)