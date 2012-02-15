BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
WASHINGTON Feb 15 Steps taken by China to revalue its currency have helped cut its overall trade surplus and have boosted U.S. exports to China, Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.
"China has become the United States' fastest growing export market," Xi said in a speech to U.S. business groups.
China's "trade surplus as a proportion of GDP has been falling from over seven percent to two percent, at a level internationally recognised as reasonable," he said. (Reporting By Chris Buckley and Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017