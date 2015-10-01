(Recasts, adds senior government official, byline)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Oct 1 At least 50 people died in an
attack last month at a coal mine in China's far-western
Xinjiang, Radio Free Asia reported on Thursday, as a visiting
senior leader warned that the security situation in the
violence-prone region was "very serious".
The government says it faces a serious threat from Islamist
militants and separatists in energy-rich Xinjiang, on the border
of central Asia, where hundreds have died in violence in recent
years.
But exiles and rights groups say China has never presented
convincing evidence of the existence of a cohesive militant
group fighting the government, and that much of the unrest can
be traced back to frustration at controls over the culture and
religion of the Uighur people who live in Xinjiang, a charge
Beijing denies.
U.S.-based Radio Free Asia said the number of people killed
in the Sept. 18 attack at the Sogan colliery in Aksu had reached
50, with most casualties members of the Han Chinese majority and
police blaming knife-wielding separatists.
The news came as the country marked 60 years since the
establishment of what it calls the Xinjiang Autonomous Region,
complete with images on state television of happy ethnic
minorities dressed in colourful outfits dancing in celebration.
Radio Free Asia, citing its own sources, said that when
police officers arrived at the mine, attackers "rammed their
vehicles using trucks loaded down with coal".
"Nearly all the workers who were not on shift at the time
were killed or injured," police officer Ekber Hashim told the
station. "Some workers were sleeping while others were preparing
to work when the attackers raided the building after killing the
security guards."
Reuters was unable to reach officials for comment. Such
incidents are frequently reported in overseas media but not
confirmed by the Chinese government until days later, if ever.
Yu Zhengsheng, in charge of religious groups and ethnic
minorities and No.4 in the ruling Communist Party, told
officials at an event marking the 60th anniversary in the
regional capital, Urumqi, not to rest on their laurels.
"We must fully recognise that Xinjiang faces a very serious
situation in maintaining long-term social stability, and we must
make a serious crackdown on violent terror activities a focal
point of our struggle," Yu said, in a speech carried live on
state television.
