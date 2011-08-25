BEIJING Aug 25 China's main state-owned
companies will double their investments in the restless far
western region of Xinjiang over the next five years to 991.6
billion yuan ($155 billion), a major Chinese newspaper reported
on Thursday.
The projects, run by 31 firms, will focus on the petroleum,
petrochemical, coal, electricity and nonferrous metals
industries, Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily said,
citing a recent government meeting in Xinjiang.
Regional capital Urumqi was rocked by ethnic violence in
2009 between majority Han Chinese and minority Uighurs that
killed nearly 200 people. Many of the Turkic-speaking Muslim
Uighurs, who call Xinjiang home, chafe at Beijing's rule.
Since then, Beijing has turned its attention to boosting
development in Xinjiang and providing greater job opportunities,
especially for Uighurs in the mostly rural southern region.
Oil major PetroChina will invest more
than 300 billion yuan in Xinjiang over the next decade, while
China's largest coal producer Shenhua will invest 100 billion
yuan over the coming five years, it added.
China Power Investment Corp, one of the country's five major
state-owned power producers, will also pump more than 70 billion
yuan into the region over the next five years, the China Daily
said in a separate report.
Aside from developing natural resources, the companies will
invest in railway, road, communication, hydropower and other
infrastructure schemes, the People's Daily added.
Plans for the next five years also call for economic
development zones, similar to those on China's coast which have
been at the forefront of growth, in two border regions -- the
old Silk Road city of Kashgar and the border town of Horgos.
These will "take aim at Central Asia markets in the region,
to establish export production and modern logistics bases", the
People's Daily said.
The region has been jolted by two violent incidents over the
last few weeks in which more than 30 people died, blamed by
China on Islamic militants seeking an independent state called
East Turkestan.
Exile groups say China's development policies in Xinjiang
exclude Uighurs and benefit mainly the Han Chinese, who have
flocked to the region in the past few decades lured by
government incentives and investment.
Xinjiang is strategically vital to China. A vast swathe of
territory, it holds rich oil and gas deposits and borders
Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Central Asia.
($1 = 6.388 yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Idayu Suparto and Alex
Richardson)