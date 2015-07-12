* Some Uighurs planned jihad in Syria and Iraq -China state
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, July 12 Some of the Uighurs deported to
China last week from Thailand had planned to go to Syria and
Iraq to carry out jihad, state television said, showing pictures
of them being bundled out of an aircraft with black hoods over
their heads.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, of Uighurs keen to escape
unrest in China's western Xinjiang region have travelled
clandestinely via Southeast Asia to Turkey.
China is home to about 20 million Muslims spread across its
vast territory, only a portion of whom are Uighurs, who speak a
Turkic language and are from Xinjiang.
Last week's deportation of 109 Uighurs from Thailand has
sparked anger in Turkey, home to a large Uighur diaspora, and
fed concern among rights groups and the United States that they
could be mistreated upon their return.
In a report late on Saturday, state television said some of
those deported had admitted to being incited by messages from
the Eastern Turkestan Islamic Movement, which Beijing says is
waging an insurgency for independence in Xinjiang, as well as
the exiled group, the World Uyghur Congress.
"A fair number of them were stirred up and bewitched by
terror videos issued by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and
World Uyghur Congress," the report said.
"While they were being trafficked, there were those who
continued to impart and stress religious extremist thinking,
instigating them to go to Syria and Iraq to take part in a
so-called jihad", it added.
A senior Chinese police officer said on Saturday that some
of the Uighurs who reached Turkey were being sold to fight for
groups, such as Islamic State, as "cannon
fodder".
At least 13 of those returned are suspected of terror
offences, the report said.
It showed images of people with black hoods over their heads
and large numbers pinned to their chests as they sat in a
commercial aircraft surrounded by Chinese police in face masks.
Upon landing, they were led out with their heads held down, and
at least one apparently in chains.
Beijing denies accusations by human rights groups that it
restricts the Uighurs' religious freedoms. It blames Islamist
militants for violent attacks in Xinjiang in the past three
years in which hundreds have died.
China has also denied allegations of mistreatment or
torture.
Dilxat Raxit, spokesman for the World Uyghur Congress, said
the pictures of Uighurs in hoods showed they had been "stripped
of their dignity", adding that they wanted to leave China and
live elsewhere without fear of discrimination.
"Their running away is all about a non-violent way to save
themselves."
China has expressed anger at criticism of its handling of
the expulsions.
China's Foreign Ministry said it had lodged a protest with
the United States over its condemnation of the deportations.
The U.S. statement distorted the facts, was prejudiced and
would only spur further illegal immigration, it added.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)