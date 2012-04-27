SHANGHAI, April 27 China's yuan fell to 6.3112 per dollar early Friday afternoon, for the first time pushing the dollar/yuan exchange beyond the 0.5 percent band that had previously restricted its daily movement.

The People's Bank of China expanded the yuan's daily allowable trading band to 1.0 percent on either side of the daily midpoint effective from April 16, a doubling of the 0.5 percent band previously in effect.

Until Friday, it had not traded beyond the 0.5 percent range in spot trade. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler)