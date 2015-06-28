BEIJING, June 28 China has appointed state-owned Bank of China as the yuan clearing bank in Hungary, the People's Bank of China said in a statement published on Sunday, in the latest move to expand the offshore yuan market.

Hungary's central bank said it had signed an agreement on Saturday with China's central bank to allow Chinese currency clearing in Hungary. The Hungarian central bank will also invest in China's interbank bond market.

Hungary follows a number of countries that have appointed a clearing bank to enable trade with China to be settled in China's yuan currency, also known as the renminbi, which is not fully convertible. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait)