* Yuan slips to 6.4553, breaching post-devaluation level
* Yuan posts biggest weekly loss since August
* C.bank suspected to have intervened around 6.45/dollar
* Some traders see yuan at 6.50/dollar at year-end
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 11 China's yuan closed at its
lowest level in nearly four and 1/2 years on Friday, raising
questions over how far Beijing will let the currency weaken.
The yuan fell 0.3 percent on the day, taking its
losses this year to nearly 4 percent, but there were no signs of
broader global market panic like that which China triggered in
mid-August when it surprisingly devalued the currency.
Friday's lowest point for the yuan was 6.4564 to the dollar,
in the late afternoon, before it closed at 6.4553.
For the week, the yuan fell 0.8 percent, its biggest loss
since the devaluation and a sixth straight week of declines -
the longest such streak since December 2005, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
After the currency on Friday morning breached a low hit in
August after Beijing's devaluation, major state banks were
suspected of entering the market to help stabilise for the
People's Bank of China, traders said.
The central bank has been conspicuously absent from markets
in recent sessions, leading many traders to believe it is
content to let the currency to depreciate gradually in the face
of the U.S. dollar's relentless rise.
"The PBOC will move more aggressively from a managed
float to a more market based FX policy, meaning little to no
intervention which should lead to further weakness," predicted
Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA in Singapore.
A senior trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai
said the government "has internal targets for the yuan, though
we're not certain of the ranges. But the market generally agrees
6.50 may be the upper limit the central bank is willing to
permit this year."
NO PANIC THIS TIME
August's depreciation sparked strong PBOC intervention to
support the currency, even though it said the devaluation was
part of moves to let the yuan trade more freely.
Unlike in August, when they were stunned by devaluation,
traders in China were calm about the yuan's recent slide.
"Trading was quite normal, unlike a flurry of sales in
August," said a dealer at a European bank in Shanghai.
"The yuan is weakening all this week, but the market was
less panic than in mid-August, leaving the central bank in no
hurry to take action."
Prior to Friday's market opening, the PBOC set its official
yuan midpoint rate t 6.4358 per dollar, its weakest
level since Aug. 5, 2011.
The weak yuan was one factor hurting Chinese stock markets
on Friday.
"If the yuan continues to depreciate, that's negative to
stocks as well, because it means investors are not confident
about China's economic restructuring," said Linus Yip, chief
strategist at First Shanghai Securities.
LINK WITH SDR MOVE?
The yuan started weakening a few days after the
International Monetary Fund's Nov. 30 announcement that the
currency would enter its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, a
milestone in China's integration into global finance.
Hours after the announcement, the PBOC said there was no
basis for the yuan to continue to devalue, and made clear China
would keep the currency basically stable as it would intervene
when there were abnormal movements.
Markets were rife with speculation that Beijing would let
the yuan depreciate after the SDR inclusion, and the performance
this week appears to justify that view, some traders said.
However, other traders suspect the PBOC is increasing the
volatility of yuan trading, letting it depreciate before the
Federal Reserve's U.S. rate decision next week, and will then
guide it to appreciate afterwards.
Speculators have been burnt many times by the PBOC's
temporary tolerance of sharp yuan movements in one direction,
followed by a hard strike back in the opposite direction.
"If the PBOC intervenes to defend the yuan's value, the
lower limit is likely to be 6.4 per dollar, leaving the yuan to
move in a wide range of 1,000 pips," said a dealer at another
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
In the offshore market, the yuan was quoted at
6.5356 per dollar, having lost 1.4 percent so far this week. The
spread between onshore and offshore yuan widened to more than
800 pips.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong and
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)