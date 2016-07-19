(Updates prices throughout, adds details on state bank
intervention, central bank)
SHANGHAI, July 19 Major Chinese state-owned
banks pushed the yuan up sharply against the dollar on Tuesday
afternoon, after it fell through a key psychological support
level in the previous session.
The yuan's sharp decline to 5-1/2 year lows has aggravated
investors already rattled by slow global growth and potential
fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Many market watchers expect the central bank will allow the
yuan to weaken even further in coming months if the economy
continues to struggle, though some believe it may allow a more
gradual decline after a sharp 3 percent fall so far this year.
The yuan slipped below 6.7 per dollar for the
first time since late 2010 on Monday after state-bank support
tapered off, but on Tuesday they appeared more persistent.
It officially closed at 6.6893 to the dollar at 4:30 pm
(0830 GMT), up nearly 0.2 percent from Monday. Markets keep
trading until 11:30 p.m. to overlap with Europe's trading day.
Traders believe aggressive dollar sales by state banks late
on Tuesday were done at the behest of the central bank. That
sets the stage for the People's Bank of China to guide the
currency into firmer territory when it sets the midpoint fixing
rate on Wednesday.
"The central bank turned into attack mode in the afternoon,"
said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"It might be angry about all the publicity around yuan
depreciation."
The yuan's brief slide past the 6.7 milestone came on the
eve of the U.S. Republican National Convention, where
presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump is to be formally
announced. In June, Trump called China a "grand master" of
currency devaluations and urged a tax on imports.
The moves also come just days before China hosts G20 finance
ministers and central bank governors, who in April reaffirmed a
pledge to not set exchange rates for competitive purposes.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will nonetheless still emphasize
the need to avoid competitive currency devaluations at the
meeting in Chengdu, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.
Beijing has been suspected of engineering brief rallies in
the yuan in the run-up to major diplomatic events in the past to
deflect criticism that it is deliberately suppressing the rate.
While China's economy grew slightly more than expected in
the second quarter, exports continued to fall and investment is
cooling rapidly, suggesting a loss of momentum later in the year
and keeping fears of capital outflows alive.
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
Quoting policy sources, Reuters reported earlier this month
that Beijing would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8
per dollar in 2016. That would equate to fall of 4.5 percent for
the year, the same as last year's record decline.
Beijing has said that it won't use the yuan to gain a trade
advantage, adding it is committed to "market-oriented exchange
rate reform". In recent years what interventions the PBOC has
conducted appear to have been aimed at keeping the yuan from
falling too quickly and risking destabilising capital flight.
Since the shock Brexit vote on June 23, China has allowed
the yuan to fall about 1.8 percent against the dollar. It has
fallen nearly 2 percent against an index measuring the yuan
against basket of currencies calculated by Reuters.
"It seems to me China's central bank has put a brake on CNY
depreciation, at least temporarily," Zhou Hao, senior emerging
markets economist at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.
But others weren't so sure.
Kevin Lai, chief economist Asia Ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital
Markets in Hong Kong, said in light of the possibility that
Trump might win the U.S. election in November, now was not a bad
time to let the yuan shed some value.
Yuna Park, currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in
Seoul, expected the yuan to weaken to 6.8-6.9 by year end.
"The PBOC is unlikely to stop the yuan's weakness although
it may slow down the speed of depreciation. Although China
emphasises domestic demand, the economy is still
export-oriented."
The yuan market at a glance:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.6971 6.6961 -0.01%
Spot yuan 6.691 6.7019 0.16%
Divergence from -0.09%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD -2.95%
Spot change since 2005 23.70%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 95.39 95.38 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 96.647 96.562 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.7041 -0.20%
*
Offshore 6.8445 -2.15%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin;
Editing by John Ruwitch and Kim Coghill)