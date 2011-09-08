(Corrects to clarify original date of publication)

BEIJING, Sept 8 China aims to make the yuan "basically convertible" under the capital account and liberalise interest rates by the end of 2015, an official newspaper said in an online report seen on Thursday.

The online report appears to be similar to a story published on Aug. 11 in the print edition of the Economic Information Daily, which is run by the official Xinhua News Agency.

It cited the unpublished 12th five-year plan (2011-2015) for the financial industry, drafted by the People's Bank of China and the top regulators of banking, insurance and securities.

China has never given a timetable on when it will achieve full convertibility for the yuan, but a five-year economic blueprint published in April said Beijing would "gradually make the yuan convertible on the capital account".

The central bank and three top financial regulators also proposed to expand the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong and set up a new ministerial-level regulator for state financial sector, the reported cited unnamed sources as saying.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that China would make the yuan "fully convertible" by 2015, a move that would be a landmark in Beijing's ambitions to free Chinese financial markets and shed capital controls. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)