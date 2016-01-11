LONDON Jan 11 Overnight interest rates for China's yuan outside of China rose to their highest since the launch of the offshore market in the currency after moves by authorities on Monday to tighten supply of the yuan.

Earlier overnight rates in Hong Kong were fixed at just over 13 percent, up from 4 percent on Friday. The implied deposit rate had soared to 39.876 percent by 0900 GMT.

