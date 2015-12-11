SHANGHAI Dec 11 China's yuan hit
6.4515 to the dollar in mid-morning trade on Friday, its lowest
level in nearly four and 1/2 years, raising questions over how
far Beijing will let the currency weaken to help shore up
economic growth.
It was also weaker than the lowest level reached in
mid-August after a central bank surprised global markets with a
devaluation.
Friday's weakening came after the People's Bank of China set
its official midpoint rate at 6.4358 per dollar,its
weakest level since Aug. 5, 2011, prior to market opening.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund announced that it
would include the yuan in its Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
basket, an important milestone in China's integration into
global finance.
Markets have been rife with speculation that Beijing would
allow the yuan to depreciate after the SDR inclusion, and the
yuan's performance this week appears to justify that
speculation, some traders said.
However, other traders suspect the PBOC is increasing the
volatility of yuan trading, letting it depreciate before the
Federal Reserve's rate decision next week, and will then guide
it to appreciate afterwards.
Speculators have been burnt many times by the PBOC's
temporary tolerance of sharp yuan movements in one direction,
followed by a hard strike back in the opposite direction.
