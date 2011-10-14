* Formalisation adds to incentives for Dim Sum bonds -analyst

* New rules will promote yuan fundraising in Hong Kong -HKMA

* Yuan FDI part of China's efforts to globalise yuan use (Adds HKMA response, analyst comment)

By Soo Ai Peng

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 China has formalised a pilot scheme to allow foreign businesses to invest in the country with yuan legally obtained overseas, as the country moves to internationalise its currency.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, and the Ministry of Commerce on Friday issued documents detailing rules aimed at governing yuan foreign direct investment (FDI).

The PBOC said the new rules, which guide foreign businesses and banks in processing yuan FDI, will make "procedures for related financial services more convenient."

The formalisation of yuan FDI marks a big boost to Hong Kong's standing as an offshore yuan hub, analysts said.

"The main message is that it confirms the legitimacy," said Frances Cheung, analyst at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

"This adds to incentives for potential issuers to issue Dim Sum bonds when the market stabilises, pushing up Dim Sum bond yields gradually, in the longer term," she added, referring to yuan-denominated bonds issued in Hong Kong.

BRING ON THE DIM SUM

China, ambitious to push for wider global use of its own currency, has taken steps to support Hong Kong's role as an offshore yuan hub. Some multinational companies with a heavy presence in the mainland, including Caterpillar and McDonald's Corp , have issued yuan bonds in the territory.

Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that the new rules were "an important measure" for the development of offshore and onshore yuan markets.

The new rules "will significantly increase investment options for yuan funds in Hong Kong, promoting fundraising via yuan-denominated bond issuance in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Commerce separately detailed definitions and application procedures for yuan FDI in a notice posted on its website.

Among other stipulations, the notice said all applications for yuan FDI worth 300 million yuan ($47 million) or above must be submitted to the Ministry of Commerce for approval.

As part of its efforts to increase the influence of the yuan, China first launched a yuan trade settlement scheme in July 2009 in a few cities and expanded it to 20 provinces a year later.

However, businesses have complained that they are facing difficulty investing their yuan revenues due to China's capital controls.

Trade settled in yuan swelled 33.7 percent in June from the previous month to 205.1 billion yuan ($32 billion) in Hong Kong, which helped drive the territory's yuan deposits to 553.6 billion yuan in the month. ($1=6.38 Yuan) (Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI and Saikat Chartterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Jason Subler and Ken Wills)