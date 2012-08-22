HONG KONG Aug 22 The Hong Kong Exchange said on Wednesday it would launch dollar/yuan currency futures on Sept. 17, making it the first deliverable yuan currency futures.

The U.S. dollar/offshore yuan (CNH) futures contracts will require delivery of dollars by the seller and payment of the final settlement value in yuan by the buyer at maturity, the exchange said. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)