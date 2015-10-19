* CME Group, CCB sign memorandum of understanding
* USD/CNH, EUR/CNH contracts to be deliverable in London
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 19 Options and futures exchange
operator CME Group and China Construction Bank will begin the
physical delivery of renminbi for new futures contracts in
London, CME Group said in a statement on Monday.
The contracts, the subject of a memorandum of understanding
announced by the two companies on Monday, will be listed on CME
Group's European exchange, CME Europe, the statement said.
China Construction Bank is Beijing's official clearing bank
in London, opened as part of a broad push over the past two
years to make the yuan currency more easily available
internationally as it pushes for formal reserve currency status.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Britain for meetings this
week that are expected to lead to a raft of business and
financial initiatives, with the City of London striving to
become China's main financial partner outside Asia.
Under the terms of the deal with CME, CCB also
intends to take part in the LBMA silver price-setting mechanism,
along with HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Mitsui & Co Precious Metals,
the Bank of Nova Scotia - ScotiaMocatta, Toronto Dominion Bank
and UBS.
CME said contracts deliverable into Hong Kong to convert
offshore Chinese renminbi into dollars and euros, which had been
available on its platforms since April 2014, will now be amended
so that physical delivery can take place in London.
"The ability to transact during London hours is of paramount
importance to those institutions who value flexibility in
managing their positions in markets where prices can move
sharply in short periods of time," William Knottenbelt, senior
managing director and head of international at CME Group, said
in the statement.
"CME Group and CCB have shared a strong desire to promote
RMB liquidity in London. We are committed to building out the
necessary infrastructure and RMB products for a thriving
marketplace as well as extending our partnership into other
areas."
CCB's chairman, Hongzhang Wang, said the bank "wants to
support the development of the offshore RMB market in London"
through its engagement with CME Group.
"(This is) a further step in China's attempt to open up and
make its market more transparent," Saxo Bank's head of
commodities research Ole Hansen said of the deal.
"Increased volumes lead to increased participation so the
challenge will be to establish a proper level of liquidity.
Otherwise it will go the same way as other currency futures
where low liquidity has kept traders/speculators away."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)