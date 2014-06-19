BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
BEIJING, June 19 China's central bank said on Thursday it had designated Bank of China, the country's main foreign exchange lender, as the yuan clearing service bank in Frankfurt, another step toward expanding the Chinese currency's footprint in the fast-growing offshore RMB market.
The People's Bank of China made the announcement in a statement posted on its website, following the announcement on Wednesday that China Construction Bank was selected as the first yuan clearing bank in London.
Global financial capitals, such as London and Singapore, have been racing to secure a slice of the fast-growing RMB offshore business.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was previously selected to provide yuan clearing services in Singapore, while Bank of China was designated as yuan clearing bank in Australia. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jason Subler)
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.