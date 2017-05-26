UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
SHANGHAI May 26 China's yuan extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Friday, hitting its strongest level in more than three months.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8698 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.8695.
The spot market opened at 6.8605 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.8493 per dollar, its firmest since Feb. 16.
The yuan was trading at 6.8530 as of 0145 GMT, 175 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.24 percent stronger than the midpoint.
On Thursday, the yuan leapt to a near two-month high against the dollar, supported by major state-owned banks in what some traders said was a show of strength by China a day after Moody's downgraded the country's credit rating.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.20 percent firmer than the onshore spot at 6.8392 per dollar.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON, June 22 The New Zealand dollar was the main mover in an otherwise dormant market in major global currencies on Thursday, up half a percent after the country’s central bank made no clear effort to talk the currency down at a regular policy meeting.