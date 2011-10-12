BEIJING Oct 12 China should not push ahead with yuan globalisation amid rising turbulence in international financial markets, a senior government researcher said on Wednesday, warning that further yuan liberalisation would strengthen the currency and hurt exports.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday aimed at pressing China to let the yuan appreciate. Beijing has so far allowed only a gradual, controlled rise in the currency's value.

"Now is not a good time to liberalise yuan," Wang Jian, a researcher with the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency, said in an article published in China Securities Journal.

He said a freer yuan will make it easier for developed countries to buy Chinese assets and that sudden capital flows would complicate Chinese policymaking.

"The yuan will rise strongly after liberalisation, and a sluggish external economy, which will last a long time, will press down Chinese export growth," he said.

"Therefore, liberalising the yuan now will add frost to the snow falling on the Chinese economy," he warned.

A right choice is for China to use newly accumulated foreign exchange reserves to buy resources and technologies abroad, Wang said. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)