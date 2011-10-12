BEIJING Oct 12 China should not push ahead with
yuan globalisation amid rising turbulence in international
financial markets, a senior government researcher said on
Wednesday, warning that further yuan liberalisation would
strengthen the currency and hurt exports.
The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday aimed at pressing
China to let the yuan appreciate. Beijing has so far allowed
only a gradual, controlled rise in the currency's value.
"Now is not a good time to liberalise yuan," Wang Jian, a
researcher with the National Development and Reform Commission,
China's top economic planning agency, said in an article
published in China Securities Journal.
He said a freer yuan will make it easier for developed
countries to buy Chinese assets and that sudden capital flows
would complicate Chinese policymaking.
"The yuan will rise strongly after liberalisation, and a
sluggish external economy, which will last a long time, will
press down Chinese export growth," he said.
"Therefore, liberalising the yuan now will add frost to the
snow falling on the Chinese economy," he warned.
A right choice is for China to use newly accumulated foreign
exchange reserves to buy resources and technologies abroad, Wang
said.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken
Wills)