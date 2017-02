SHANGHAI Nov 19 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday the government will strengthen the yuan's trading flexibility, adding to signals that Beijing may be ready to widen the yuan's trading band to let the currency appreciate more.

"(China) will closely monitor yuan's recent trading movements ... and will strengthen yuan's trading flexibility in either direction," Wen was quoted as saying in an evening news bulletin on state broadcaster CCTV.

(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)