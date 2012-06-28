HONG KONG, June 28 A Chinese official said on Thursday that Beijing it will allow yuan conversion in a proposed new financial services zone in the southern city of Shenzhen, in what some see as a significant new step towards opening up the country's capital account.

The Chinese official travelling in Hong Kong told reporters that the initiative would be launched in the Qianhai Bay Economic Zone close to Hong Kong's border that is being envisaged as a $45 billion 'mini-Hong Kong' due for completion in 2020, and comes on the eve of a visit to Hong Kong by China's President Hu Jintao.

China has been steadily expanding the role played by Hong Kong in internationalising the yuan, which it hopes will one day become a global currency like the dollar, and in building up the country's financial markets. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Chris Lewis)