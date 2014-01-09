(Refiles to fix RIC for yuan in paragraph 2)

BEIJING Jan 9 China's yuan is likely to gain 1.7 percent versus the dollar in 2014 due to capital inflows, even as the U.S. currency draws some support from the Federal Reserve's move to unwind its economic stimulus, according to a Reuters poll.

The median forecasts in a poll of 26 analysts showed the yuan may creep up to 6.05 against the dollar in three months, and to 6.00 in six months and 5.95 in 12 months. That compares with Wednesday's close of 6.0512..

The yuan has gained nearly 37 percent against the dollar since its landmark revaluation in 2005, including a 2.9 percent rise in 2013. Many traders see a similar 3 percent gain this year.

"The pace of yuan appreciation may slow in 2014, although the currency's two-way volatility may increase," said Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

The Fed has decided to cut its asset-purchase program, known as quantitative easing, or QE, by $10 billion to $75 billion per month, which may lend further support to the dollar.

"Short-term capital inflows have been the key driver of recent yuan appreciation, but further strengthening of the currency is likely to be limited," said Minggao Shen, China economist at Citigroup in Hong Kong.

A speculative carry trade has been supporting the yuan in recent weeks as investors borrow cheaper offshore funds and channel money into China for higher yields, analysts say.

China's central bank will continue to intervene in the currency market to temper the yuan's rise, especially as the currency approaches the psychologically important 6 level, analysts say.

The central bank has pledged to reduce its regular currency intervention to make the yuan more flexible, but analysts doubt that will happen soon given fears of volatile fund flows as the Fed unwinds its stimulus.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Li Ran