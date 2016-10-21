(Adds details, trader comments)
SHANGHAI Oct 21 China's yuan weakened against
the dollar on Friday to a fresh six-year low, as strong dollar
purchases by companies continued piling pressure on the Chinese
currency, traders said.
With the dollar climbing to seven-month highs against a
basket of currencies, spot yuan and the official guidance rate
both fell below the 6.75 per dollar level in morning trade,
touching the weakest level since September 2010.
The dollar index rose to 98.497 from the previous
close of 98.315, its loftiest since March 10, and has gained 0.5
percent so far for the week.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.7558 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.7311.
The spot market opened at 6.7480 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.7578 at midday, 121 pips weaker than the
previous late session close and 0.03 percent easier than the
midpoint. Spot yuan has weakened 0.5 percent so far this week.
"Dollar demand by companies jumped today following a rising
dollar index," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai,
adding that even if the dollar stabilises in the coming days,
the yuan is unlikely to strength against the greenback.
Multiple traders, however, said the market was cautious
about dollar purchases amid concerns over potential action by
big state-owned banks to prop up the yuan.
"I don't think it's meaningful to sell dollars to shore up
the Chinese yuan when the dollar is strengthening dramatically
in a short period of time," the trader said.
Some market watchers also it would be costly for the Chinese
authorities to hold the yuan to a certain level now amid
strength in the dollar.
The offshore yuan fell below 6.76 per dollar to its
lowest in six years in morning trade.
CNH changed hands at 6.7648 by midday, hitting a low of
6.7664 per dollar at one point, the weakest since October 2010
when Reuters data on CNH were available.
The Chinese foreign exchange regulator said on Friday that
recent yuan weakness against the dollar was mostly due to rising
expectations for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.93 per dollar, 2.51 percent weaker than the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)