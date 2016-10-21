(Adds details, trader comments)

SHANGHAI Oct 21 China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday to a fresh six-year low, as strong dollar purchases by companies continued piling pressure on the Chinese currency, traders said.

With the dollar climbing to seven-month highs against a basket of currencies, spot yuan and the official guidance rate both fell below the 6.75 per dollar level in morning trade, touching the weakest level since September 2010.

The dollar index rose to 98.497 from the previous close of 98.315, its loftiest since March 10, and has gained 0.5 percent so far for the week.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.7558 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.7311.

The spot market opened at 6.7480 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7578 at midday, 121 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.03 percent easier than the midpoint. Spot yuan has weakened 0.5 percent so far this week.

"Dollar demand by companies jumped today following a rising dollar index," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai, adding that even if the dollar stabilises in the coming days, the yuan is unlikely to strength against the greenback.

Multiple traders, however, said the market was cautious about dollar purchases amid concerns over potential action by big state-owned banks to prop up the yuan.

"I don't think it's meaningful to sell dollars to shore up the Chinese yuan when the dollar is strengthening dramatically in a short period of time," the trader said.

Some market watchers also it would be costly for the Chinese authorities to hold the yuan to a certain level now amid strength in the dollar.

The offshore yuan fell below 6.76 per dollar to its lowest in six years in morning trade.

CNH changed hands at 6.7648 by midday, hitting a low of 6.7664 per dollar at one point, the weakest since October 2010 when Reuters data on CNH were available.

The Chinese foreign exchange regulator said on Friday that recent yuan weakness against the dollar was mostly due to rising expectations for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.93 per dollar, 2.51 percent weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

