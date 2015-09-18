(Refiles to headline to 'devaluation' from 'revaluation')
SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China has intervened
repeatedly in foreign exchange markets to stabilise the yuan
after it unexpectedly devalued the currency last month, fueling
fears of a global currency war.
Beijing appears to have been so surprised by the global
reaction to the devaluation that it is now trying to contain the
impact, with officials describing the move as a technical
adjustment and repeatedly saying they see no basis for further
weakness in the yuan.
Following is the timeline of PBOC currency interventions,
official market-stabilising steps and statements.
** Sept 18 - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has ordered
banks to tighten supervision of clients' foreign exchange deals
and strictly check the authenticity of clients' forex purchases
and sales to prevent cross-border arbitrage, sources told
Reuters.
The yuan has appreciated 0.2 percent against the
dollar so far in September, with traders reporting that the PBOC
has stepped up interventions to support the currency. (For
market reports, please click )
** Sept 17 - The State Administration of Foreign Exchange
says it will conduct checks on firms' foreign exchange buying to
prevent speculation on yuan depreciation and step up a crackdown
on illegal cross-border money transactions.
** Sept 16 - China's top economic planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission, tells Chinese firms to issue
more bonds and borrow more loans in offshore markets, a move
seen as retaining foreign exchange onshore.
** Sept 14 - Data shows the PBOC and commercial banks sold a
net 723.8 billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in
August, reflecting the size of the PBOC's interventions.
** Sept 11 - The PBOC has asked banks to strengthen
supervision of foreign exchange purchases by foreign-held
non-resident accounts (NRA) to tighten loopholes in its managed
capital account, sources told Reuters.
** Sept 10 - Offshore yuan in Hong Kong shoots up
on suspected, rare intervention by Chinese state banks on behalf
of the central bank, a bold gesture by authorities to shake out
speculators betting on further yuan losses.
** Sept 7 - China's foreign exchange reserves drop the most
in a month on record in August, reflecting Beijing's attempts to
halt the slide in the yuan and stabilise financial markets.
** Sept 2 - China's foreign exchange regulator issues new
rules relaxing restrictions on multinational firms' management
of their foreign currency-denominated debt in China, allowing
them to pool debt from their subsidiaries for central
management.
** Sept 1 - The PBOC plans to tighten rules on trading of
currency derivatives from October, requiring banks to keep the
equivalent of 20 percent of derivative positions in dollar
reserves to be held for a year at no interest, in a move to curb
speculation and volatility.
** Aug 31 - The yuan depreciates 2.7 percent in August in
the aftermath of the unexpected devaluation on Aug. 11. The yuan
also depreciates against a trade-weighted basket.
The BIS (Bank for International Settlements) index for the
yuan's REER - its value against the trade-weighted basket after
adjustments based on inflation - dropped to 131.30 in August,
down 0.6 percent from a record high of 132.11 in July.
** Aug 27 - In a rare move, the PBOC intervenes in yuan
derivatives markets to push down the implied discount of the
yuan's value in the future against its current value to reduce
market expectations of further depreciation.
** Aug 25 - Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state
television as saying that there is no basis for continued
depreciation of the yuan.
** Aug 13 - The PBOC steps up intervention, ordering state
banks to buy yuan at designated rates on behalf of monetary
authorities, among other emergency measures.
** Aug 12 - The yuan falls to a four-year low amid
speculation that Beijing wants it to weaken even further to help
struggling exporters.
In a bid to soothe global jitters, the PBOC says there is no
basis for a sustained depreciation in the yuan given global and
domestic economic conditions.
** Aug 11 - China surprises the world by devaluing the yuan
by nearly 2 percent. In trading, the currency slumped 1.8
percent in its biggest daily fall since China established the
currency market in 1994.
($1 = 6.36 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)