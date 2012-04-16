UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
TOKYO, April 16 A senior Japanese government official said on Monday that China was heading in a positive direction by making trading of its currency more flexible, which will develop China's domestic demand further.
China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that further liberalises its nascent financial markets.
"It's clear that the Chinese economy will develop further by shifting its weight towards domestic demand," the official said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's industrial production fell 1.1 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, the twelfth straight month of shrinking output.
PARIS, Feb 23 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday outlined his economic plans mixing tax cuts and a reduction in government jobs that would stick to France's commitments to euro zone partners to cut its budget deficit.