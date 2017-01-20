SHANGHAI Jan 20 Short-term funding costs in China fell sharply on Friday after the central bank pumped a record amount of liquidity into the markets, in an apparent attempt to avert a cash crunch ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Funding costs had bolted to their highest levels in nearly 10 years on Wednesday on fears that liquidity was sharply tightening, sparking volatility in the yuan currency.

Spot yuan opened at 6.8660 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8666 as of 0221 GMT, 84 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.04 percent stronger than the daily fixing.

Chinese households and companies usually withdraw huge amounts of cash from banks ahead of the biggest Chinese holiday, forcing the central bank to repeatedly inject funds to support the market.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3912 percent as of 0221 GMT on Friday, 24.24 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate.

But the rate was still around 6 bps higher than the previous week's close, suggesting conditions are still tight.

The People's Bank of China injected a net 95 billion yuan ($13.83 billion) into money markets through open market operations on Friday, bringing total net injections this week to 1.13 trillion yuan, the biggest weekly injection on record, according to Reuters calculations.

The weekly injection was more than 10 times compared with the liquidity support a week earlier, which was 100 billion yuan.

Liquidity always tightens in China ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Jan.27 and ends on Feb.2 this year. During the same holiday period in 2016, the PBOC injected 690 billion yuan into the market.

"It would be a surprise - and at odds with supply side structural reform - if most of the seasonal increase were not withdrawn in the three weeks following the weeklong holiday," ING economist Tim Condon said in a note to clients.

Still, liquidity traders in China are worried about the possible impact of a huge amount of maturing open market operations due in early February.

The market is also puzzled that the central bank has not issued any new medium-term lending facility loans so far to offset two issues which expired this week.

The two batches of medium-term lending facility loans (MLF) totaling 216.5 billion yuan ($31.53 billion) were due to mature in the past two days, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Some traders attributed the absence of MLF rollovers to the PBOC's huge amount of cash injections through open market operations.

A key overnight rate for borrowing funds has also cooled on signs that authorities were pumping more more into the system.

The onshore overnight implied deposit rate for yuan was trading at 3.082 percent, after surging as high as 22.099 percent at one point on Thursday - the highest since data became available in April 2007.

The unexpected spike in funding costs forced some forex traders to bail out of short-yuan, long-dollar positions earlier in the week.

The resulting bounce in the yuan helped extend its gains so far in 2017 to 1.2 percent.

The central bank guided the official midpoint rate at 6.8693 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.8568.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.44 percent firmer than the onshore spot at 6.8365 per dollar.

Forex traders said the market largely ignored a flurry of data which showed China's economy grew by a slightly faster than expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, giving it solid momentum heading into what is expected to be a turbulent 2017.

($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)