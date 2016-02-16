SHANGHAI Feb 16 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its official midpoint rate at 6.5130 per dollar prior to the market open on Tuesday, weakening slightly from the previous fixing of 6.5118.

The minor weakness follows the Chinese central bank setting the official fixing 0.3 percent stronger a day earlier, guiding the Chinese currency sharply higher on Monday.

While the yuan has steadied in recent weeks, traders noted it is largely due to a broadly weaker dollar and heavy direct and indirect intervention by the central bank, which sold a large amount of foreign exchange in recent months to shore up the currency.

Concerns about the slowing economy, declining foreign exchange reserves and capital outflows are likely to mean that downward pressure on the yuan and fears of an eventual large devaluation will persist. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)