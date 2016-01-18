BEIJING Jan 18 China will start implementing a
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to some banks involved in the
offshore yuan market, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in
a statement on Monday.
The statement confirmed a Reuters source-based story from
Sunday. The sources said China's central bank is preparing to
raise the reserve requirement ratio for yuan deposits placed in
yuan clearing banks in its latest bid to stem speculation in the
currency.
The rate is currently at zero.
China's central bank said the new RRR rules for the offshore
yuan market would become effective on Jan. 25 and would not
affect domestic liquidity.
The PBOC said it will continue to use multiple policy tools
to maintain ample liquidity in the domestic banking system.
(Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong)