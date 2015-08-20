HONG KONG Aug 20 Chinese companies that have been active raising cheap funds in global capital markets are facing increasing pressure as the yuan has come off its track of steady appreciation and is expected to fall further in coming months.

The mismatch between their foreign currency liabilities and yuan-denominated revenues means interest expenses and principal payments of these loans and bonds will increase in yuan terms when the Chinese currency depreciates.

In 2014, Chinese firms sold nearly $100 billion of bonds in overseas markets, a record that was more than double the previous year's total, according to Thomson Reuters data. More than 70 percent of these bonds were denomiated in G3 currencies.

"We've got many inquiries from big Chinese companies after the yuan's sudden fall last week as they have sizable foreign debt," said the head of China corporate business at an Asian bank in Hong Kong.

"I would say they will consider more yuan-denominated debt in their future financing activities as there's no currency risk, and funding cost in the mainland has also declined a lot."

Chinese developers are among the leading issuers in overseas debt markets. A Moody's report said the 42 rated Chinese developers they analysed had about 35.5 percent of foreign currency debt on average at the end of 2014.

Most of these companies have not hedged foreign currency risk either because they did not expect the yuan to devalue significantly, or they were unwilling to pay the hedging cost.

China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday more than 80 percent of its debt is denominated in foreign currencies, most of it in U.S. dollar and Hong Kong dollar. It has not done any hedging, but is considering whether to do so.

China Vanke, the country's largest property developer, said it would hedge against its new offshore debt.

Though Moody's believed most rated developers with material foreign debt exposure could withstand up to a 10 percent depreciation, the rating agency said the exchange rate reform is credit negative for property developers.

The yuan lost 3 percent against the dollar last week, the biggest weekly loss on record, as the central bank surprised the market by devaluing the currency. It shifted its currency regime which allows greater exchange rate flexibility.

Many banks have revised down their forecasts for yuan performance following the unexpected move.

ANZ analysts said in a report on Thursday that the yuan would end the year at 6.55 per dollar and move towards 6.85 by end 2017.

Some companies have started to switch to the onshore market to raise funds as funding costs are declining due to China's accommodative policy to support slowing growth, and there is no foreign currency risk.

The offshore yuan bond market in Hong Kong is already suffering from a shortage of supply in the primary market as Chinese firms that used to be dominant issuers have left.

Issuance of so-called dim sum bonds stood at 130 billion yuan ($20.32 billion) from January to July, down 45 percent from the same period in 2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it will freeze its benchmark currency basket until October 2016, giving markets more time to adjust to the possible addition of China's yuan as part of a review of global reserve currencies.

* Yuan deposits in Taiwan stood at 336.6 billion yuan in July, down 0.47 percent from a month earlier, according to the island's central bank. It was the first monthly loss since Taiwan kicked off its yuan business in February 2013.

* HSBC said on Tuesday it had been mandated as the sole offshore yuan concentration bank for LME Clear, the clearing house for the London Metal Exchange (LME) market. This will facilitate LME Clear to accept the yuan as eligible cash collateral from its members for margin cover purposes.

* China's central bank and commercial banks sold 249.1 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in July, according to a Reuters calculation based on central bank data released on Friday.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Yuan movements in onshore and offshore markets: link.reuters.com/jur45w

RECENT STORIES: Offshore yuan pool under pressure amid sharp depreciation China's devaluation may be bad news for FX industry

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

($1 = 6.3992 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)