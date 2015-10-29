HONG KONG Oct 29 The spread between exchange rates for the yuan in mainland China and Hong Kong this week climbed to a one-month high, which traders say indicates the central bank has cut intervention it made to offset selling of the currency by market players.

However, any more widening of the gap should be limited, as China aims for its currency to be included in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) SDR basket while client demand to convert yuan deposits to other currencies is close to ending.

"This (big spread) is a bit surprising as Chinese authorities have committed to narrow the CNY/CNH spread in order to facilitate the SDR decision in November," said Zhou Hao, a senior economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.

In a staff report issued shortly before China devalued the yuan on Aug. 11, the IMF said deviations between the offshore CNH and onshore CNY rates raise potential operational issues as CNH can't be used as a perfect hedge for CNY-based exposure.

On Wednesday, the spread between offshore yuan spot and its onshore counterpart rose to more than 450 pips, the highest level since Sep. 25. The two rates almost converged two weeks ago.

Market players believe the spread between CNH and CNY FX rates will be curbed at below 500 pips as the People's Bank of China may jump in again to combat any expectation of continuous yuan depreciation.

The central bank will not allow its currency to depreciate significantly as it will affect foreign investors' confidence and the yuan's internationalisation, said Liao Qun, China chief economist at Citic Bank International in Hong Kong.

Liao expected the yuan to trade at 6.4-6.45 per dollar by the end of this year and 6.5-6.6 by 2016. On Thursday afternoon, it was trading at 6.3555 to the dollar.

Traders say the weakness of the offshore yuan was driven by corporate demand as companies needed to hedge their currency risk or convert yuan deposits to U.S dollar or Hong Kong dollar ones. They did not see speculative flows.

"It's a normal process for yuan asset investors to unwind their long yuan positions as these products gradually mature at a time when the currency shows two-way volatility," said Andrew Fung, head of global banking and markets at Hang Seng Bank.

"As yuan deposits in Hong Kong are mostly with 1-3 month tenors, the process which began after the Aug. 11 depreciation to convert yuan deposits to other currencies is close to an end," said Fung.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 1.5 percent to 979 billion yuan ($153.99 billion) in August from the previous month, the biggest monthly loss since January, statistics from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed. The HKMA will release the September figure on Friday.

Strong demand from Hong Kong investors to switch their yuan deposits to the local currency has also pushed the HKMA to frequently inject Hong Kong dollars to the market to protect the local unit's peg to the U.S. dollar.

In the past two months, the city's de-facto central bank has sold a total of about HK$150 billion ($19.35 billion) through about 30 injections.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Taiwan's central bank said on Monday it will allow local banks to clear Chinese yuan positions with the Bank of China's Taipei branch for a broader range of the island's businesses, starting in early November.

* The yuan fell back one place to be ranked the fifth most-used international payment currency in September, according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT. The currency had a market share of 2.45 percent, lagging the Japanese yen's 2.88 percent.

* International Monetary Fund staff are set to give the all-clear for China's yuan to be included in the lender's benchmark currency basket, laying the groundwork for a favourable decision by policymakers, people familiar with the discussions said on Sunday.

* Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday offered conditional support to China's yuan joining the International Monetary Fund's currency basket.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Evolution of the yuan's share as an international payment currency by value -SWIFT:

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)