HONG KONG Dec 3 The International Monetary Fund's decision to put China's yuan in its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket gives a wake-up call to businesses in the United States which have largely ignored the Chinese currency.

On Monday, the Fund admitted the yuan into its benchmark basket, which determines which currencies countries can receive as part of IMF loans. It was the first-ever addition to the basket.

The yuan will have a 10.92 percent share, above sterling and yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33 percent respectively, while the dollar remains broadly unchanged at 41.73 percent.

Just hours before the inclusion decision, a working group that aims to establish a yuan clearing hub in the United States was set up in New York, chaired by former mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Compared to European countries or Canada, the U.S. has made little effort to build an offshore yuan market as there has been no incentive to switch from dollars to the yuan.

The SDR inclusion "is a wakeup call to the U.S. as it shows that this market is too big to be ignored and that they need to do something to catch up," said Becky Liu, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.

If the U.S. does not want to lose out to other financial centres, it has to boost its yuan trading and settlement capability, Liu said.

China has set up nearly 20 yuan clearing banks globally, including in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Sydney and Toronto. It has also granted Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quotas to many of these offshore yuan hubs.

So far, there's little yuan business inside the U.S., though some American companies have started to use yuan for settlement of China trade, analysts say.

"U.S multinational companies with significant operations in China already recognise the need to consider the RMB as part of their overall risk framework," said Evan Goldstein, global head of renminbi solutions at Deutsche Bank.

"Over time, integration of the RMB into global markets and regional/global treasury centres will become the norm," he said.

The yuan remained the fifth most active currency for global payments by value in October with a market share of 1.92 percent, according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 4.6 percent to 854.3 billion yuan ($133.52 billion) in October from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.

* The People's Bank of China has authorised the Zurich branch of the China Construction Bank to be the renminbi clearing bank in Switzerland, the Swiss National Bank said on Monday.

* The outstanding amount of China's RQFII scheme rose to 436.53 billion yuan as of Nov. 27, from 419.53 billion yuan at the end of October, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

* China's bond market supervisor has accepted registration from the Canadian province of British Columbia to issue up to 6 billion yuan of bonds in China's domestic interbank market, the organisation said on Friday.

* The Philippine central bank on Wednesday said it may increase its holdings of yuan assets to diversify its sources of foreign exchange reserves after the IMF added the renminbi to its reserves basket.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

