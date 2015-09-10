HONG KONG, Sept 10 Hong Kong's yuan deposits are expected to shrink in coming months as investors fear further weakening in the currency, despite a slew of measures from Beijing to steady the yuan and curb speculation after its surprise devaluation last month.

China Premier Li Keqiang reiterated this week that Beijing sees no basis for a continued depreciation in the yuan, but many in financial markets believe it will remain under downward pressure as the economy cools.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will require banks trading currency forwards in China to keep the equivalent of 20 percent of their clients' forex forwards positions in dollar reserves from Oct. 15, aiming to dampen bearish bets on its currency, sources have told Reuters.

In addition, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has instructed banks to bolster management of foreign exchange transactions and pay attention to suspicious FX transactions involving large amounts and frequent payments.

But these measures have yet to reverse weak sentiment on the Chinese currency since the Aug. 11 devaluation.

Offshore spot yuan still trades at a deep discount to the onshore spot, suggesting foreign investors are more bearish on the yuan's outlook.

The wide spread between the two rates, which is now hovering around four-year highs, discourages Chinese importers from moving yuan funds to offshore markets to convert to dollars, which used to be a crucial channel for yuan accumulation in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the lower yuan/dollar FX rate in the world's biggest offshore yuan centre is prompting exporters to do conversions here and move yuan funds back to the mainland, draining offshore yuan liquidity.

"We expect offshore yuan deposits to start contracting again in coming months," said analysts at Standard Chartered Bank, which forecasts the yuan to fall to 6.5 per dollar by the end of this year, down 1.8 percent from current trade and nearly 5 percent from pre-devaluation levels.

Companies have already started to convert their yuan to other currencies. Hong Kong fashion retailer I.T said it had converted all of its yuan fixed deposits, amounting to 1.187 billion yuan ($185.95 million), into Hong Kong dollars.

The company said it expected to record a foreign exchange loss of approximately HK$60 million which may have a substantial negative impact on its profits.

More companies may follow suit as they were caught off guard by the PBOC's unexpected move to weaken its currency by nearly 2 percent, which exposed them to big FX losses due to the yuan deposits they hold.

Banks are increasing interest rates to draw in new yuan funds. Bank of China Hong Kong, the yuan clearing bank in the former British colony, is offering 3.8 percent for seven-day yuan deposits to clients that convert Hong Kong dollar deposits to yuan.

Hong Kong is not alone in facing such pressures. Other offshore yuan centres where yuan deposits recorded impressive growth have also seen their yuan pools shrinking.

South Korea's yuan deposits fell for a fourth consecutive month in August to the lowest since April last year. In Taiwan, yuan deposits dropped for the first time in July since the island kicked off its yuan business in February 2013.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will release its August deposit figure at the end of this month. Yuan deposits stood at 994.1 billion yuan in July.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China's central bank has signed a 3 billion yuan ($471 million) currency swap with Tajikistan, the bank said on Monday. The swap lasts three years and aims to boost bilateral trade and investment and to stabilise regional financial markets.

* Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index rose for the first time in four months to 2,140 in July from a revised 2,092 in June. Cross-border yuan payments was the biggest contributor.

* China's central bank flagged the chance of further fluctuations in its foreign exchange reserves on Tuesday, but said these would be "normal" as it defended a new regulation imposed on its currency forwards market earlier this month.

* China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, shrank by $93.9 billion in August, the biggest monthly fall on record, reflecting the scale of intervention by the central bank to support the yuan after a surprise devaluation last month.

* Euroclear Bank, the Brussels-based international central securities depositary said on Wednesday it had opened an account with Hong Kong's Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU), enabling it to participate in the mutual fund recognition scheme that allows funds to be sold across China and Hong Kong.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

