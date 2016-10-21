SHANGHAI Oct 21 China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest level in six years against the dollar on Friday after the global dollar index hit its highest level since March.

The so-called CNH changed hands as low as 6.7644 per dollar on Friday morning, the weakest level since October 2010 when Reuters data on CNH were available.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies jumped to 98.512, the highest since March. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou in SHANGHAI and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)