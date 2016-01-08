SHANGHAI Jan 8 China's yuan firmed in early
trade on Friday after the central bank strengthened its official
rate for the first time in nine trading days.
China allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months on
Thursday, pressuring regional currencies and sending global
markets tumbling as investors feared it would trigger
competitive devaluations.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5636 per dollar prior to the market open, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.5646 and the previous day's closing quote
6.5929.
In spot trade, yuan opened at 6.5700 and was
changing hands at 6.5759 in early trade, 170 pips away from the
previous close and 0.19 percent away from the midpoint. The spot
rate is allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below
the official fixing on any given day.
The offshore yuan was trading 1.29 percent away from the
onshore spot at 6.662 per dollar.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)