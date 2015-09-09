HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 9 China has instructed banks to bolster management of foreign exchange transactions and identify "abnormal" cross-border fund transfers to ease pressure on capital outflows, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has released a document, asking banks to pay attention to suspicious FX transactions involving large amounts and frequent payments after Aug. 11, when Beijing unexpectedly devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent.

Banks are required to log transactions where more than five individuals have bought and transferred a total of over $200,000 or the equivalent to one account or institution outside of China within the past 90 days, said a source whose bank has received the document.

"Capital outflow pressure looks heavy now and the SAFE is hoping to use these counter-cyclical measures to stem outflows," said the source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Capital outflows from China have shown signs of picking up amid a weak currency and sluggish economy, stoking worries that the world's second-largest economy could be at the mercy of potentially destabilising outflows. The yuan has lost 3 percent against the dollar since Aug. 11.

"SAFE's measures are targetted at both individuals and companies. The purpose is to prevent arbitrage activities cross borders," said another source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The SAFE asked banks to step up scrutiny of FX transactions that have been split into smaller ones and has instructed them to prevent doing such transactions for clients in future, according to the sources.

The regulator also required lenders to strictly examine transactions that involve a single company transferring funds close to $50,000 frequently to the same account within a short period and to check documentation where necessary.

For companies that have borrowed funds from outside of China, they are not allowed to repay these loans in advance unless this has been stated in a contract.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, dropped by a record $93.9 billion in August to $3.557 trillion.

Net capital outflows from the financial market may be much larger than the FX reserves decline given the massive trade surplus recorded last month, said Shen Jianguang, an economist at Mizuho in Hong Kong.

"We expect the pressure for capital outflows to continue until China's economy is able to gain a more solid footing in Q4 in response to fiscal stimulus," said Shen. (Reporting by Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom,; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)