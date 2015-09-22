BEIJING, Sept 22 China's central bank has
completed drafting regulations for an international payment
system that would facilitate greater usage of the yuan globally,
banking industry sources said on Tuesday.
The China International Payment System (CIPS) will be
launched in early October, the sources said. The system will
allow large international companies doing business with China to
settle payments faster.
Among the first batch of banks qualified to participate are
11 Chinese banks and eight Chinese branches of foreign banks,
including HSBC, Citigroup and Standard Chartered
PLC, the sources said.
The launch of CIPS will remove one of the biggest hurdles to
internationalising the yuan, and should greatly increase global
use of the currency by cutting transaction costs and processing
times.
The People's Bank of China did not immediately comment when
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Nick Heath; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)