BEIJING, March 22 China's vice finance minister,
Zhu Guangyao, said on Tuesday there was no secret agreement
between the United States and China regarding adjustments to
exchange rates.
The comment, at a forum in Beijing, follows speculation in
foreign exchange markets that finance ministers at the recent
G20 summit in Shanghai may have reached a tacit understanding in
which the United States agreed to allow the dollar to
depreciate, relieving pressure on other currencies.
(Reporting by Sun Qizi and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait
and Kim Coghill)