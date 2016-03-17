BEIJING, March 17 Chinese foodmaker Nanjing Yurun Food Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Yurun Food Group Limited, has defaulted on a 500 million yuan ($77.2 million) short-term financing note repayment due on Thursday, the company said.

According to a statement posted on the website chinamoney.com.cn, Nanjing Yurun said it was unable to make the full payment on time.

China Yurun had warned on March 9 that due to Nanjing Yurun's losses in the first nine months of 2015 there was "uncertainty" over the timely repayment of the first tranche of Nanjing's financing notes.

The company said its director, Zhu Yicai, had been placed under "coercive measures" in March last year, a term that usually means detention, and this had affected the company's ability to raise funds.

It also blamed the "deterioration in its financial circumstances" on negative press reports about food safety, a weakness in demand for high-end food products and rising raw material costs.

($1 = 6.4786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Stanway; editing by David Clarke)